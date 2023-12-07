We almost never associate Koffee With Karan with emotion, even though guests are always quite vocal about their personal lives and feelings on the show. It’s also where people manifest their crushes, even if hesitatingly. The show may be the place for all industry gossip, but it always surprises us by being more. For instance, the recent KWK episode featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, that was quite wholesome.

The two talked about their personal and professional growth this year – in terms of work and marriage. Very soon into the episode, the actors talked about moments from their weddings and the time before it. This was one of those times where Koffee With Karan leaves us blushing. The two also went on to share their proposal stories.

Kiara mentioned that she could sense the proposal, but she wasn’t sure when and how it’d happen. So, the actor narrated the story which sounds like a scene out of a rom-com. Kiara shared that she was on a holiday with Sidharth Malhotra and his family in Rome. On the first day there, Sidharth organized an entire proposal – with a violinist and everything. He had also prepared a big speech, after which he narrated his dialogue from Shershah.

KJo also got Vicky Kaushal to open up. He mentioned how people kept telling him that he should officially propose Katrina, despite the fact that marriage was already on the table. So, he proposed to her a day before the wedding, when their families and friends hadn’t reached the venue. It was an intimate dinner and he went down on one knee. Yes, I know, I’m blushing too, for some reason.

Of course, now we’re left with unrealistic expectations again. It is what it is.