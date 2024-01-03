We have another nail-biting trailer that intrigued us and what’s better than watching Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma together on the screen for the first time?

Hint: Nothing!

Netflix has released the trailer for Killer Soup, which has been one of the most awaited series for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The series revolves around an ambitious chef, Swathi (Konkana Sen Sharma), who plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh – both characters played by Manoj Bajpayee.

The series also features Nassar, Sayaji Shinde and Lal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this black-comedy crime-thriller is slated to be released on January 11, 2024.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.