North Korea is certainly a unique country. What I mean by that is we don't know anything about it except what the state-owned media shows us. And TBH, this is what they show us. Note: I didn't edit this. Or anybody memer or any parody account and this isn't from some Seth Rogen movie either.

These guys did it themselves.

BREAKING: North Korea's state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM.



This is like a bad Bollywood jingoistic movie, something straight out of anything Ajay Devgn has done in the last 6 years.

NEW: North Korea's state-run television shows the moment the country's military officials count down from 10 before they push what appears to be the launch button for Thursday's ICBM.



And of course, there's the inevitable slow-motion video.

It's like we are all characters in an Onion article. This shit is unreal and the rest of Twitter agrees.

Man, I hope Kim doesn't kill the whole team that made this video over getting made fun of. Oh, you think this was dark, you completely missed the f***ing misslies he was there to test!