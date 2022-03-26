North Korea is certainly a unique country. What I mean by that is we don't know anything about it except what the state-owned media shows us. And TBH, this is what they show us. Note: I didn't edit this. Or anybody memer or any parody account and this isn't from some Seth Rogen movie either.
These guys did it themselves.
BREAKING: North Korea's state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM.— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022
(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/APifRhtJVr
This is like a bad Bollywood jingoistic movie, something straight out of anything Ajay Devgn has done in the last 6 years.
NEW: North Korea's state-run television shows the moment the country's military officials count down from 10 before they push what appears to be the launch button for Thursday's ICBM.— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022
(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/03mwM0haBS
And of course, there's the inevitable slow-motion video.
KCTV: Kim Jong Un and his officials cheering after the ICBM launch, edited as a slow-motion. pic.twitter.com/XQkyH0Q7S8— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022
It's like we are all characters in an Onion article. This shit is unreal and the rest of Twitter agrees.
A grad student's first time as a lead author.— Anne Laski (@AnneLaski) March 26, 2022
Didn't knew that he will get inspiration from ekta kapoor serials 😭😭 https://t.co/RbxyfTFJNU— MONK TRADER (@sumitku32065121) March 25, 2022
When your girl comes home from work and starts unloading on you about a convoluted office drama that requires 20 minutes of backstory and involves her least attractive coworker that you met once. https://t.co/nJi9vBnOw2 pic.twitter.com/ufVlThGPLF— DSA Funwaa Caucus (@Carlists4Pete) March 25, 2022
Undoubtedly my favourite global dictator at the moment 😎 https://t.co/mPb95CSFjo— voodoo (@Voodoov21) March 25, 2022
Dying to see @elonmusk create his own Hollywood response video… https://t.co/Ib2EGrWXOK— Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 26, 2022
This looks like a scene from The Interview, but it’s 100x better cause it’s real 😂 https://t.co/v7QGwM7QOj— PFitz (@Fitzerton) March 25, 2022
Man, I hope Kim doesn't kill the whole team that made this video over getting made fun of. Oh, you think this was dark, you completely missed the f***ing misslies he was there to test!