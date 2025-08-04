Every once in a while, a movie storms into theatres and instantly divides your WhatsApp groups: “Bro, did you see it yet?” That’s exactly what happened with Vijay Deverakonda’s latest spy-thriller, ‘Kingdom.’ Ever since it dropped on July 31, 2025, it’s been setting both screens and social media timelines on fire (and occasionally, the group chat with spoilers, maafi, yaar). But how is our macho hero’s film actually doing where it counts, the box office? Let’s break down ‘Kingdom’s’ rollercoaster collections, day by dramatic day.

1. Day 1: A Royal Entry

Move over, ‘Baahubali’ flashbacks, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ crashed into cinemas with full-on paisa-vasool energy. The film raked in a massive ₹18 crore on its first day, showing Deverakonda’s crowd-pulling power is no joke. The Telugu version took the steering wheel, powering most of those numbers. Audiences rushed in with that “first-day first-show” energy, because FOMO is real, boss!

Image courtesy: Financial Express

2. Day 2: The Crown Slips

But picture this: you throw a dhamakedar party and then half the guests ghost you the next day. That’s what happened to ‘Kingdom’ when the box office collection dropped to ₹7.5 crore on Day 2, a tumble of nearly 50%. Kya hua, public? Turns out, mixed reviews and that all-powerful word-of-mouth chugli started circulating. The box office, much like Indian traffic, is unpredictable AF.

3. Day 3: A Modest Recovery

Just when you thought the hype was done and dusted, ‘Kingdom’ caught a second wind! Saturday’s numbers crawled back up to ₹8 crore, making the three-day total a nice ₹33.5 crore. Night shows in Telugu belts were particularly lit, with a 64.97% occupancy, almost like everyone waited for that perfect sunset show. This box office is a true rollercoaster, hands in the air, scream all you want!

Image courtesy: Bollywood Hungama

4. The Bigger Picture: Budget vs. Box Office

Okay, so let’s spill the (very expensive) chai: ‘Kingdom’ was made on a whopping ₹130 crore budget. In its first three days, it’s recovered just about 26% of that with ₹33.5 crore. That’s a big mountain to climb! Recovery at this scale isn’t a cakewalk; Deverakonda’s got more at stake than just his on-screen reputation. Is this a blockbuster-in-progress, or will the producers start praying to the box office gods soon?

Image courtesy: TicketNew

5. Audience Reception: Mixed Reviews

If social media is anything to go by, ‘Kingdom’ has sparked some legendary hot takes. Some fans are all praise for the high-octane action and Deverakonda’s swag, while others are cribbing about the “been there, seen that” storyline. Twitter (or X, for the cool crowd) saw hashtags both celebrating and roasting the film trend together, because in India, one man’s mass entertainer is another’s cringe-fest. ‘Kingdom’ is proof that no two opinions (or uncles) at the dinner table can ever agree!

In just three wild days, ‘Kingdom’ has shown us the true meaning of highs and lows. The opening was fireworks, the dip was dramatic, and the recovery? Total suspense-thriller vibes. Will Vijay Deverakonda’s stardom push this movie into blockbuster territory, or will ‘Kingdom’ go down as another lesson in Bollywood’s unpredictable game?