Merely days after announcing their divorce, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were spotted laughing and dancing together. And while this may baffle some, it goes a long way in normalising divorces, especially in the public eye.

In this video, from the set of their next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the two can be seen dancing in Ladakh, despite ending their marriage of 15 years.

Despite choosing to take separate paths, the two can be seen enjoying each other's company with the locals. Proving that divorce isn't always a bad thing.

This is not the first time the two have been seen together since the divorce. Aamir Khan productions also shared an image of the two from their shoot, where they even signed off together, under the image.

On July 4, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation via a video, stating that they will remain a family and take care of things together. And so we can see!

In a country where divorce is stigmatised and expected to end badly, these two have proven that it is definitely not the end of the road.