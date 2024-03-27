Recently a performance by a contestant on India’s Got Talent got an interesting reaction from one of the judges, Kiron Kher. Primarily, the contestant was performing a Lavni dance, but she decided to mix it up and combine it with Twerking. But Kiron Kher felt that the fusion was unnecessary and described the Twerking portions of the performance as vulgar. This has sparked a debate and divided the internet.

kiron kher shouts at & insults at a dancer for twerking. calls it vulgar. lets get this straight that its not twerking thats vulgar but the mentality of people like kiron kher. the dancer combined lavni with twerking n if kiron didnt like it she could’ve said so without shouting. pic.twitter.com/KOkFUAP1uS — adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 22, 2024

As some people questioned why Kher was so harsh about judging the contestant for twerking, others applauded her and talked about how important her statement was.

All this is fine, a healthy discourse is great but it got me wondering why twerking is considered vulgar. According to some comments that shared the definition of the dance style, twerking is a sexually suggestive step similar to the mating call of certain animals. But, here’s the thing – for centuries, the Western world has looked down on twerking for the same reasons.

Credit: STEEZY Studio

The historical origins of the dance style are deeply rooted in black people’s fight against the racial oppression they faced during the slave trade. It was a way to connect to their West African culture despite the heavy oppression they were under.

Not only this, twerking is not only sexual in nature but also sensual, and it represents owning one’s sexual agency (not just attracting a ‘mate’). Many black women owe feeling comfortable in their bodies and with their sexuality to twerking! For years, white people have turned their noses up at twerking for being a ratchet dance step, much like most of the black culture being thought of as unrefined. In fact, most indigenous communities are judged in a similar way, where they’re thought to be barbaric and pretty much unpolished and uncivilised in some way or the other.

The internet had a lot to say about this particular interaction though, some people did defend the contestant. Take a look:

She is free not to watch it or judge it if it makes her uncomfortable. She can say pass, it was not good enough for me and move on. Why insult a full grown adult on how they should dance? Morality pe lecture sabko dena hai. Guess that's good for TRPs — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) March 22, 2024

Isn’t this a dance show? And a dance show where you can do ALL sorts of dances? Why is she even there when she can’t understand the dance form lmao???? — Hihi Gadid • 🇵🇸 (@bigbrownenergy) March 22, 2024

People who are saying it is traditional dance and it can’t be sensual need to refer origins of this dance form

Lavani Songs, which are sung along with dance,are usually

naughty and erotic in nature.

Wikipediasource — Delicious palate (@Deliciouspalate) March 22, 2024

With respect ma'am, we believe you Mrs. Kher have been appointed as a judge, and not as a (moral) police. Our people have enough of the moral policing outside the show. Kindly focus on doing the job you've been assigned. — Nasty Nas Fan (@man_is_h2b) March 22, 2024

That’s a generation gap issue

Malliaka has already given in and has no problem with anyone twerking — tHE_mIR_ (@_tHe_mIR_) March 22, 2024

Lady whose most iconic role is where she gets humiliated for being a dancer humilates another dancer https://t.co/R8IqhqvrhC — holysistermichael'spupil🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@forkingheck1) March 22, 2024

a woman who blames rape victims talking about the vulgarity of a dance performance is hilarious https://t.co/9VLsOczjwp pic.twitter.com/7ZVb4Ny0wq — s (@veerszaara) March 22, 2024

"Get attention to yr great dancing"

Being a dancer myself i knw twerking is a form of dance whch got introduced in India recently bt the fact is dat it's n actual dance form… Yes sum ppl lyk it n sum don't dats yr choice bt u can't tell any1 to stop doing it jst coz u hate it. https://t.co/MQYBne58r2 — 🐈‍⬛ (@debsyolo) March 22, 2024

Oh oh! Here comes the mandatory slut-shaming comments, many people thought that her steps were in fact, vulgar.

All those who are supporting the introduction of Twerking in traditional Lavni dance.



1. Please read the literal definition of twerking.

2. Teach your kids to do the same.

3. Ask your kids to do it on public platform.

Thanks.https://t.co/jQekDlpYnk — SHAKSINGH (Modi ka pariwar) (@shaksingh) March 22, 2024

Twerking is a sexual mating call:https://t.co/GxKf2YdO9k — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) March 22, 2024

So what is twerking basically? Please explain. Please read on its origin.

She's right, absolutely right.

Twerking is inappropriate for kids to imitate and if they are seeing it on TV, they'd do thinking it is normal.

It is a sexualized dance form.

Justified scolding. — Darshin Vyas (Modi Ka Parivar) (@darshinvyas) March 22, 2024

I mean twerking is pretty much vulgar.

So we can say disgust overtook her judgement. — Kush Mishra (@Ashtvakr) March 22, 2024

Children watch these shows, I have grown up watching them with my family in the evening on weekends. And whatever she said is right she also said if the dancer didn’t do stuff like this she would go far. She’s not wrong at all. I wish more ppl were like her cuz look where we are — Jiya (@Jiya2530) March 22, 2024

Women like you just wanna shake your body parts, wear 20% clothes jiske 80% paise bhare hai, expand the term "modern" for their own use of vulgarity.



If you twerk, where will people look? At your back, right? That means you want people to look at your body parts. — Smit (@username_smit) March 22, 2024

If that girl was performing some western dance form, then perhaps Kiran would not have said this.



But she was performing 'lavani' which is an Indian folk dance. There was no need of twerking. It really looked so vulgar. https://t.co/NkY4z2JeQw — Vartika (@_cheese_corn) March 23, 2024

Why do we so easily look down on practices and rituals associated with different races and communities without fully understanding them?