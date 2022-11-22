Kishore Kumar, the LEGEND, was an institution in himself. Singers may get inspired or try to imitate him but they can never reach to his level, says a Kishore Da’s fan: ME. Did you know that an actor, who is now a veteran, once tried to school him for his singing? Well yeah!

That was none other than Anupam Kher. Kishore Da’s badass response to his statement has been grabbing headlines.

Anupam Kher, who recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his film, Uunchai, recalled his encounter with Kishore Kumar before the latter’s show in London. Talking about Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai, the track from Mr. India, Anupam shared that Kishore Da had been rehearsing it on a different note and the Saaransh actor felt the tune was wrong.

“Dada agar ye tune shaam ko gaayenge toh gadbad ho jayegi,” Anupam, who tried to halt Kishore Da while he was singing, recalled his words on the show. And when the legendary singer stopped, the actor said: “Dada aap galat gaa rahe ho”. “ Kishore Kumar ko main bol raha hoon, aap galat gaa rahe ho,” he added further.

Anupam Kher then had begun singing in front of Kishore Da in an attempt to teach him the actual notes.

“He asked me, who sang the original, I said you. He then asked who is singing it now, so I said you. ‘ Toh aapke baap ka kya jaa raha hai?” the Uunchai actor recalled Kishore Kumar’s response before he resumed singing in the same note.

Kishore Kumar was a badass. Did a show during the emergency at Sanjay Gandhi's invitation and lip synced just to piss him off. They banned all Kishore Kumar songs on AIR and DD for the reminder of the emergency. https://t.co/cYlkDSNLpV — Karthik Ravichandran (@KarthikRavi02) November 20, 2022

