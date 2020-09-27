Remember the tragic love story of Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones? It might have been cut short by an arrow from an annoying kid, but their real life relationship lived on.
Now, the actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have announced that they are expecting their first child.
So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview. #roseleslie #makemagazine #rose #portraitphotography #portrait #interview #covershoot #cover #stellamccartney
Kit and Rose have been together since 2012, and they tied the knot in 2018.
Leslie will next be seen on the upcoming film Death on the Nile.
People had some pretty happy and excited reactions to the news.
KIT HARINGTON AND ROSE LESLIE ARE GONNA BE PARENTS IM CRYING ROSE IS BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/Fr4MMI8hyJ— chiara (@lovelysophiet) September 26, 2020
Congratulations on first Leslie-Kit production much love🥰— Peggy Davis (@PeggyDa16381144) September 27, 2020
Apparently John Snow knows something 😅👶🏻— Murmur (@murat934) September 26, 2020
KIT AND ROSE ARE HAVING A BABY Y'ALL I'M SO EMO I CAN'TTTTTT 😭😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 pic.twitter.com/5gzug5pZun— Virginia (@jaimelsnnister) September 26, 2020
Rose and Kit are having their first baby 🥺🥺🥺— danielle (@taronegertuns) September 26, 2020
Forget winter, another Game Of Thrones baby is coming! https://t.co/Hl5NgAfz51— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 26, 2020
A little wildling is on the way!