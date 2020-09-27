Remember the tragic love story of Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones? It might have been cut short by an arrow from an annoying kid, but their real life relationship lived on.

Now, the actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Kit and Rose have been together since 2012, and they tied the knot in 2018. 

Leslie will next be seen on the upcoming film Death on the Nile

Source: NY Daily News

People had some pretty happy and excited reactions to the news.

A little wildling is on the way!