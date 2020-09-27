Remember the tragic love story of Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones? It might have been cut short by an arrow from an annoying kid, but their real life relationship lived on.

Now, the actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Kit and Rose have been together since 2012, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Leslie will next be seen on the upcoming film Death on the Nile.

People had some pretty happy and excited reactions to the news.

KIT HARINGTON AND ROSE LESLIE ARE GONNA BE PARENTS IM CRYING ROSE IS BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/Fr4MMI8hyJ — chiara (@lovelysophiet) September 26, 2020

Congratulations on first Leslie-Kit production much love🥰 — Peggy Davis (@PeggyDa16381144) September 27, 2020

Apparently John Snow knows something 😅👶🏻 — Murmur (@murat934) September 26, 2020

KIT AND ROSE ARE HAVING A BABY Y'ALL I'M SO EMO I CAN'TTTTTT 😭😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 pic.twitter.com/5gzug5pZun — Virginia (@jaimelsnnister) September 26, 2020

Rose and Kit are having their first baby 🥺🥺🥺 — danielle (@taronegertuns) September 26, 2020

Forget winter, another Game Of Thrones baby is coming! https://t.co/Hl5NgAfz51 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 26, 2020

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are having a baby.



All of the comments on IG: Hope he knows!



IM DYING 😂😂😂😂😂 — Bookworm🦋 🎓 (@cookies_98_) September 26, 2020

A little wildling is on the way!