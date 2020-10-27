Fingers were pointed at Bollywood biggies when the video of Karan Johar's party came under the spotlight. Celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and Ayan Mukerji were seen in a video from 2019.

Politicians pointed fingers and claimed that the stars were on drugs at the party. However, the officials at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have stated that the video does not contain any illegal substances.

A report by NDTV said that, ‘the white line seen in the video is just a bare reflection of the tube light. The FSL has also claimed that no drugs and narcotic substances were found at the filmmaker’s party by inspecting the video.’

Karan Johar also made a statement about being repeatedly slandered by the media:

Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director-General confirmed that the agency will not be probing this video as it doesn't carry any proof of drug-abuse.