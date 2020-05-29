On May 20, Bay of Bengal faced one of the worst cyclonic storms and as cyclone Amphan made its landfall in India, Bengal and Odisha were the worst-hit states.

Flooded streets of Kolkata pray for Kolkata , may Allah protect all. #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/nfqszALJT2 — Mohd Shahnawaz (@mohdshahnawazed) May 20, 2020

Since then, various relief funds have been set up to begin restoration in the affected areas. Shah Rukh Khan along with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders has extended his support to willfully contribute to rebuilding the city of joy, amidst the aftermath of the cyclone.

KKR has collaborated with the Meer foundation to stand united with those affected by the brutal cyclone Amphan. Through this initiative, SRK aims to rebuild the destructed homes, distribute ration and essentials across the affected areas.

In fact, he pledges to plant as many as 5,000 saplings and is also committed to contributing to the CM's relief fund. Shah Rukh Khan further expressed his love for Kolkata:

Kolkata is just more than a city to me... it's an emotion. In Kolkata, I've found friendship, I've found love, I've found joy. But beyond everything, what I've learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork.



Shah Rukh Khan's initiative to stand united with Bengal to overcome these obstacles along with his team is truly heartwarming.