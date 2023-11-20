The teaser for Koffee With Karan’s upcoming episode is out, and apparently, it comes bearing a lot of gossip. The episode will feature ‘the Students’, or well, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. From the looks of it, there’s more than just coffee that will brew.

It starts with Karan Johar talking about the actors’ time as Assistant Directors for My Name Is Khan. Clearly, they had a good time, and Varun has a lot of tea to spill from the sets. The energy is going to be something else, this time. Add Alia Bhatt to the mix, and it’s a Student of the Year flashback.

We also get glimpses from the quiz and other interesting games, which is something we’re looking forward to. This also seems like a good pairing, given that the actors seem to be in their element with each other. The teaser also has them leaving KJo stumped, and we gotta know how that happens. It’s like a reunion, and there’s no good reason to miss it.

Watch it here:

The episode streams on November 23 on Disney+Hotstar.