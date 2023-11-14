Koffee With Karan has been brewing drama and sizzling tittle-tattle ever since it started streaming last month. And now, the show’s host released the trailer for its upcoming brand-new episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.

The trailer starts with both talented actors walking and entering the set to meet the host. From talking about their equation with other co-actors to revealing their nightmares, the episode seems like fun and full of fire.

The actors would be seen in the same frame for the first time at a talk show and no doubt, the trailer exudes ‘pretty hot and tempting’ vibes.

You can watch the trailer here:

The episode will stream on November 16, 2023.