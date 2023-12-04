There are just a few television shows that hold their audience’s attention throughout the duration and Koffee With Karan is one of these shows. Keeping with the trend, the show’s host released the trailer for its upcoming brand-new episode, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

The trailer starts with both the actors walking and entering the set to meet the host. From revealing details about their love lives to playing sizzling games, the episode seems like fun and full of fire.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like an entertaining episode with lots of drama, gossip and banter! We, of course, can’t wait to stream this one!

You can watch the trailer here:

The episode will stream on December 7, 2023.