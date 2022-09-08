Waiting for the midnight episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is like a ritual now. And the tenth episode with the Phone Bhoot cast, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was like an ice-cream sundae - there was a lot happening, and it was all fun. 

Koffee With Karan
Source: Disney+ Hotstar

However, we were all low-key waiting for Katrina Kaif's version of her love story with Vicky Kaushal. I mean, isn't that what we have been obsessing over since their wedding? After Vicky Kaushal's KWK episode, we were almost excited to hear more from Katrina about their love story and how it got manifested. I know, I was. 

From talking about Zoya Akhtar playing matchmaker, to telling the world how Vicky Kaushal was her destiny, she said it all. And while it makes sense for Katrina to blush, she's left us all blushing too. 

Twitter is convinced that they're couple goals. 

