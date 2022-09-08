Waiting for the midnight episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is like a ritual now. And the tenth episode with the Phone Bhoot cast, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was like an ice-cream sundae - there was a lot happening, and it was all fun.

However, we were all low-key waiting for Katrina Kaif's version of her love story with Vicky Kaushal. I mean, isn't that what we have been obsessing over since their wedding? After Vicky Kaushal's KWK episode, we were almost excited to hear more from Katrina about their love story and how it got manifested. I know, I was.

From talking about Zoya Akhtar playing matchmaker, to telling the world how Vicky Kaushal was her destiny, she said it all. And while it makes sense for Katrina to blush, she's left us all blushing too.

Twitter is convinced that they're couple goals.

Ok, this is the very first time I heard about Vicky Kaushal n Katrina Kaif’s love story; n loved loved loved every bit of it 🥺♥️#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) September 7, 2022

Katrina and Vicky are so cute when they talk about each other. We stan a lovey dovey, healthy relationship :) #KoffeeWithKaran7 #VickyKat — Sudeepta Rao (@sudeeptarao) September 7, 2022

The way Katrina describes Vicky's entry in her life. Like he came from nowhere and just changed her world. The way she blushed while saying that she dated him. Adorable Couple truly 🫶🏻#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #VicKat #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — E N A K S H E E (@rare_vintage_ed) September 7, 2022

So the first time vicky and Katrina met was star screen awards when he jokingly proposed to her. That mujhse shaadi karoge thing.. Aww How cute😍😭 #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 — PrincessConsuelaBananaHammock (@OhsoHuisman) September 8, 2022

VICKY DID A FORTY FIVE MINUTE CONCERT OF ALL OF KATRINA'S SONGS FOR HER BIRTHDAY 🥹🥹🥹 — adi (@aaditeaa) September 7, 2022

Katrina about vicky.. 💘



..if this is the kind of respect loyalty n importance he gives to his family then the same he will give to his family when hes married..



..I love his confidence.. hes one of the most self assured people ive known..#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #VicKat pic.twitter.com/LmkWwe8JQu — Nush (@tanyeahok) September 7, 2022

It's just so overwhelming to see her finally getting the love she really deserves.He makes her genuinely happy in a way no one else can & has changed her life for the better. Now I can't wait to see wifey Katrina on kwk who is head over heels in love with her man 🧿❤️🥺💕#vickat pic.twitter.com/sik1AAWZbk — shanaya (@viksikay) September 2, 2022

Ishaan - We want to vicky's version of sheila ki jawani & chikni chameli



Katrina - I have it, I'll show you..



THE NATION WANTS TO SEE 😭😂#KatrinaKaif #KoffeeWithKaran7 — .Kay Katrina. (@Nitish_B2) September 7, 2022

