As is the ritual, this year’s Koffee With Karan will also conclude with Koffee awards, where the jury will retrospect on the passing season, roast Karan, and well, decide who deserves the award with categories ranging from ‘best dressed’ to ‘best episode’. Well, it appears the social media phenomenon called Orry will be gracing the final episode.

Additionally, the jury for the Koffee Awards comprises Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh. Perhaps we’re in for a FUN episode, much against the popular audience perception about the season. And, the jury realises that. Given the pre-release glimpses are out, we are seeing literally everybody roasting Johar’s latest Koffee adventure.

At one point, Tanmay Bhat suggested if the season had to have as many filters in the garb of ‘keeping it real’, he might as well have called it ‘Filter Koffee With Karan’, which is true. Barring a few exceptions, like the premiere Deepika-Ranveer episode or guests like Zeenat Aman and Sharmila Tagore, the popular perception is that, this year, the season did not have much to offer.

The last episode will also feature Orry, and given he’s been so entertaining lately, it catalyses our speculation that this may as well be the most entertaining and honest episode of the season.

You know, with all the on-the-nose roasting Karan faces on his own show, at one point in the teaser, he actually remarks “Can I exit my own show and can y’all just take over?” It’s hilarious.

All the screenshots have been taken from Koffee With Karan S8 E13 trailer.