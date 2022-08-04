The latest episode of Koffee With Karan S7 was full of laughter and an unexpected amount of fun from Aamir Khan's end. Despite having a reputation of being 'boring,' the actor had the funniest things to say on the show.

In fact, he was a relatable AF example of what most introverts are like, on the talk show!

Here, take a look at what we're talking about. Because we're sure if you consider yourself an introvert you'll enjoy reading this.

1. When he had a bit of a moment while talking about how strange parties can get. The bizarreness of how everybody tries to talk while the music is playing but nobody's actually dancing to it.

And just like most introverts, Aamir Khan opened up about being more of an observer at such social situations.

2. When Kareena Kapoor pointed out that Aamir Khan really did not want to deal with any controversial questions, because controversial questions equal drama.

Only true introverts understand the panic that they feel when they get the slightest whiff of drama.

3. When Karan Johar talked about how Aamir Khan is really fun to hang out with one-on-one, but when it comes to spending time with multiple people, he prefers to keep to himself.

Which is an excellent description of an introvert because yes, spending time with one person is much more comfortable than spending time with 10 people at once!

4. And most of the time, introverts are considered 'boring,' when in actuality they're incredibly interesting people.

5. When Aamir Khan pointed out how Karan Johar jokes about people in a way where he just cannot help but laugh. Because, TBH every introvert has an extrovert friend who they share inside jokes with.

6. Then when Kareena Kapoor said that the paparazzi like her more, and Aamir Khan agreed with her; I mean I think I speak for all introverts when I say that we know that our extrovert friends are more likeable!

7. Also, can we take a minute to acknowledge the moment he asked what a thirsty photo/thirst trap is. Let's be honest, introverts being the total hermits they are, are often a little clueless about trending words and phrases!

8. Towards the end of the show, when KJo asked Aamir Khan what qualities (as an actor) of Kareena's does he wish he had, and he said her ease of stepping in front of the camera.

Because, it takes him much longer to prepare for his scenes. I mean, introverts usually have to mentally prepare themselves before they go out into the world y'know?

Share this with your introvert friends and let us know if they related to Aamir Khan on this episode of KWK.

