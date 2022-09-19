The trailer for Koffee With Karan Season 7 upcoming episode featuring the fabulous Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey looks fabulous indeed.

The trailer promises the most candid conversation with the three ladies on the juicy Koffee couch. While we see Gauri Khan revealing the ultimate dating advice for her daughter, Maheep & Bhavna give some really gutsy answers about the Bollywood actors they think they’ll look great with.

Oh! And we’re all set to know about Bollywood’s power couple, SRK-Gauri Khan’s epic DDLJ love story. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo here on KwK as well. (on a phone tho, but we’ve missed him)

Can’t wait for the episode already!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift: https://bit.ly/39TetvT