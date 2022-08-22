Koffee With Karan, the iconic chat show that defines the words gossip and drama, released its brand-new trailer for its upcoming episode of Season 7, featuring one of the most compatible on-screen couples ever - Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The one-minute trailer promises the episode to be a fun-filled rollercoaster ride with the actors spilling beans about their relationships and giving a number of juicy answers.

The trailer, which had the right amount of revelations and wit, looks absolutely thrilling.

From relationship revelations and wedding rumours to 'invisible' sexiest features, there's a lot more in store with the upcoming episode and we definitely don't want to miss it.

You can watch the entire trailer of Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 8 here:

Well, we just can't wait for this one!

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.