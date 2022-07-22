Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 3 is out and it was a perfect dose of entertainment. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the couch with some badass revelations and lots of drama.

Akshay Kumar
Source: Miss Malini

Among the many moments that stole the limelight on the show- one such was when Akshay gave marriage advice to newlywed couples in Bollywood. 

During the rapid-fire round, Akshay was asked to dole out marriage advice to Alia-Ranbir and Katrina-Vicky and his words of wisdom are all the guide you need.  

He advised Ranbir to keep his wife happy and said:

Remember, happy wife is equals happy life.

While Akshay and Katrina have worked on multiple projects together, here's what he advised Katrina on marriage. 

I have known Katrina so well. So Katrina, don't eat his ear off, slowly nibble.

Looks like Katrina loves her workout more than anything, as Akshay asked Vicky to build a home gym. 

Make her a home gym and you will see her more.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over 21 years and truly set a power couple goal in Bollywood. 

On the work front, Akshay is busy working with the promotions of his flick Raksha Bandhan.

via GIPHY

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift. 

Read more: 10 Best Moments From Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Ft. Akshay Kumar & Samantha Prabhu.