Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 3 is out and it was a perfect dose of entertainment. Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the couch with some badass revelations and lots of drama.

Among the many moments that stole the limelight on the show- one such was when Akshay gave marriage advice to newlywed couples in Bollywood.

During the rapid-fire round, Akshay was asked to dole out marriage advice to Alia-Ranbir and Katrina-Vicky and his words of wisdom are all the guide you need.

He advised Ranbir to keep his wife happy and said:

Remember, happy wife is equals happy life.

While Akshay and Katrina have worked on multiple projects together, here's what he advised Katrina on marriage.

I have known Katrina so well. So Katrina, don't eat his ear off, slowly nibble.

Looks like Katrina loves her workout more than anything, as Akshay asked Vicky to build a home gym.

Make her a home gym and you will see her more.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over 21 years and truly set a power couple goal in Bollywood.

On the work front, Akshay is busy working with the promotions of his flick Raksha Bandhan.

