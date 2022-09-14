The eleventh episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be soon premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Featuring Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the new episode is all about marriage, relationships, and competitions in the industry. From Anil’s too-much-info about sex making him feel younger to Varun accepting Alia Bhatt as his competitor, the episode will have many interesting conversations around their personal and professional lives. Of course, with dozes of laughter.

During the show, the 65-year-old actor shared his experience of working with Varun on the sets of JugJugg Jeeyo.

YouTube/Koffee With Karan

In the episode, the veteran star revealed that he had to ‘beg’ his co-star Varun to stop him from checking himself in the monitor at the end of every shot. Here’s what he said:

At one point, I had to beg him, ‘Varun yaar monitor pe jana band kar’, especially during dance numbers. It is hard enough for me to get the choreography right on top of that, this guy had to check his clothes, his hair, his makeup. It was unending! Anil Kapoor

To which, Varun added that Anil Kapoor drew a line for him during the shoot.

YouTube/Koffee With Karan

He even made a rule on set, yeh monitor ke pass nahi jayega. Varun Dhawan

In Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were cast as an on-screen father and son, who plan to get divorces from their respective wives. Their camaraderie as Kukoo and Bheem was the highlight of the film. Jugjugg Jeeyo also featured Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli.

A still from Jugjugg Jeeyo

Watch the promo of Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 11 here:

