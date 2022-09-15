Koffee With Karan is one of the most famous celebrity talk shows in India and a guilty pleasure for many out there. From juiciest gossips about their personal lives to conversations related to the industry, packed with all the fun, celebs bring out their casual sides on the KWK couch.

This time, all the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 are being screened on Disney+Hotstar. The eleventh episode of the season will be premiered today and the two guests, who will grace the couch are Kukoo and Bheem of Jugjugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, ladies & gentlemen.

YouTube/Koffee With Karan

Well, this one is not about Varun or Anil either but Arjun Kapoor, who will be a highlight of the latest episode despite his absence.

So, here’s what happened in its rapid-fire round.

Reportedly, Karan Johar, the show host quizzed Varun Dhawan about who will get arrested for committing the following crimes- gossiping and flirting. To which, the Badlapur actor named Arjun Kapoor for both. “Arjun karta hai flirt kabhi kabhi ,” Varun said on the show.

YouTube/Koffee With Karan

Shocked KJo further asked him whether Arjun flirts online saying, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” “Once in a while, it’s all fine,” Varun confirmed.

Even Anil Kapoor was surprised with Varun’s revelations about his nephew Arjun. And the 65-year-old actor was like: “ Uska breakup ho jayega.”

YouTube/Koffee With Karan

To which, Varun assured saying, “ Nahi nahi, woh nahi hoga.”

For the uninitiated, Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 and since then, the romance between them is brewing more and more.

Arjun Kapoor, who appeared with his sister Sonam Kapoor in an earlier episode of this season on the show, spoke about his relationship with Malaika. Here’s what Arjun reportedly said:

It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate. ARjun kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.