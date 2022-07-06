The Koffee with Karan Season 7 Episode 1 trailer dropped yesterday, and it's all anyone can talk about. It featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the hottest celebs the B-town has to offer. And by the looks of it, it's going to be one hell of an episode. It was fun, playful, dramatic, everything that you expect a KWK episode to be. Some fun questions were asked, which got funnier replies. It gave a sneak peek of Pummy Aunty that we just can't wait to know more about.

The Season 7 of Koffee with Karan will be premiering tomorrow, that is, 7th July. Till then, let's have a look at some of the savage moments from the episode trailer featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

1. Karan and Ranveer's bromance

The trailer starts with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's bromance, something we would definitely want to see more of.

2. The way Ranveer Singh says, "we are sakhis, we are girlfriends..." I mean, how adorbs! 🥹

It even made Karan Johar go all awwww...

3. Karan asking juicy questions to the newly-wed Alia Bhatt, like 'a myth about marriage that got busted as soon as she tied the knot'

And Alia spills the beans with, "there's no such thing as suhaagraat, you're tired". Nothing but facts there.

4. Later on, Karan asked Alia to talk for 30 seconds on "my marriage", and Alia being Alia, started with... "the day Karan will get married..."

Realized she had to talk about her marriage

And everyone lost their sh*t 😂

Ranveer Singh even asked to award her with "Genius of the year"

5. When Karan Johar asked Ranveer if he has a sex playlist and Ranveer informed him that he has different sex playlists... and even 'performed' a bit

6. When Karan Johar caused a feud between Alia and Ranveer by asking who she has better on screen chemistry with, Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh?

And Ranveer warned Alia that she better not say Varun

And then even walked off the couch

His response when Karan asked him to come back was hilarious

I mean, he was just hurt that he wasn't getting picked for anything. Who wouldn't be? He even called Alia dost ke naam pe "kalank".

They went from sakhis to dost ke naam pe kalank real quick, but what is Koffee with Karan if not drama?

Just like Ranveer, we are also very excited about "Iss saal hamper me kya hoga?" But since MyGlamm is sponsoring the season, toh we are sure, kuch acha hi hoga.

Fun, gossip, drama and laughter - the perfect recipe to brew Koffee with Karan. We were already addicted to this Koffee, the trailer has left us wanting for more, and we just can't wait for Koffee with Karan Season 7. What about you?