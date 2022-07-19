Koffee with Karan Season 7 Episode 3 promo was just released and it is creating all the buzz as it will feature Koffee debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Koffee veteran Akshay Kumar. And just like Twitter, we are super excited too!

Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @akshaykumar @Samanthaprabhu2 @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/i0tpm9l2K6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 19, 2022

The last episode of Koffee With Karan featured Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and surely gave us major friendship goals.

With the upcoming episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be gracing the Koffee couch for the first time ever, and by the looks of it, it's gonna be a fun watch.

In the promo, we see a glimpse of Akshay and Samantha teaming up against Karan Johar and pulling his legs. We can just imagine, how fun it will be when the entire episode unfolds.

The dig at Karan, the fun dance moves, the probable Ranveer Singh plug-in, all these are making it hard to wait for the episode which will release on Thursday. But we are not alone, Twitter can't wait either.

Waiting for this hilarious & lovely episode 😍🔥🤩 https://t.co/CHK2bdEzKv — 𝑅𝑎𝑗 (@JrKhiladiRaj) July 19, 2022

OMG! this looks so fun all levels. Akshay and Sam is so chaotic together. LOVED ITT!❤😭



PS: Akshay flipping Sam so easily at the end, damn 🔥😭 https://t.co/QVVytjESaz — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) July 19, 2022

Such a cutie sam is💓 Can't wait for this episode! https://t.co/SkXKIpXSsb — ☆•K (@KiruxTweets) July 19, 2022

This is the Episode Iam waiting for ❤🥰 — Jegan (@JeganSammu) July 19, 2022

I could see the spark of the old @akshaykumar back in him with @Samanthaprabhu2



I hope the rumours of you two doing a movie together is true



If not Kindly do a Romantic Drama 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tD783GaRu8 — Khiladi-The_BOSS (Amit Biswas) (@kumar3798) July 19, 2022

