Koffee with Karan Season 7 Episode 3 promo was just released and it is creating all the buzz as it will feature Koffee debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Koffee veteran Akshay Kumar. And just like Twitter, we are super excited too!

The last episode of Koffee With Karan featured Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and surely gave us major friendship goals. 

With the upcoming episode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be gracing the Koffee couch for the first time ever, and by the looks of it, it's gonna be a fun watch. 

In the promo, we see a glimpse of Akshay and Samantha teaming up against Karan Johar and pulling his legs. We can just imagine, how fun it will be when the entire episode unfolds. 

The dig at Karan, the fun dance moves, the probable Ranveer Singh plug-in, all these are making it hard to wait for the episode which will release on Thursday. But we are not alone, Twitter can't wait either. 

