A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 rolled in, brewing in a lot more than just your average cup of coffee with Vijay Deverakonda's shy-guy charisma and Ananya Panday’s witty charm. The host sparked saucy conversations with his guests, dialling the raunch meter to maximum. Unnerving questions on threesomes, hickeys and public sex and scintillating back and forths, the episode was ...flavoursome, to say the least.

While some rejoiced in chuckles and glee witnessing the upcoming 'reel-life partners' turn cherry red, others were outraged at KJo's audacity for talking about sex on a national platform. The internet branded Karan Johar a "creep" and "sex-obssessed."

Why is a 50 year old Karan so interested in A 23 year old Ananya’s sex life ???

It was beyond uncomfortable about how he kept bringing it up again and again…

Vijay will probably never want to be associated with this shit show ever again. #KoffeeWithKaran — bingewatcher (@BiggLov2) July 28, 2022

Please upload this episode in pornhub as well. — Pushpa (@PushpaTweetz) July 26, 2022

Ok karan johar is actually creepy and s*x obsessed. Ew. Ew. Ew. — Ridhi (@ridhi19s) July 28, 2022

I dont know who is taking the call on the content, the script.. and the questions, but Karan, this is not the KWK we've seen all these years.. it used be a classy respectable Bollywood variety talk show.. season 7, I dont see any class.. unfortunately it cant be called Mass too.. — witterjust7 (@witterjust7) July 26, 2022

Tell me one episode of KWK this season where there's no mention of sex — ° (@anubhav__tweets) July 26, 2022

ye kesa trailer tha? 😳 sirf hookups ki baatein? Probably kwk is becoming a place where actors can tell how hor*ny they feel 24*7 because otherwise kaam karna pdta hai. Gotcha!! 😪 https://t.co/HY3UoEfVdK — ❥𝑺. (@benimlemisinn) July 26, 2022

India is the second most populous country in the world, with a population of 1.412 billion as of 2022. Clearly, we have a lot of sex. Why is it still considered a crime to be sex positive?

Minimising conversations around sex and entrapping it under the cage of vulgarity doesn't stop people from having sex. Instead, it promotes a lifestyle of unhealthy sex with abysmal awareness of orientation, protection, diseases and consent. The more you sideline intercourse from mainstream media, the more it pushes young minds towards pornography, thus propagating a distorted reality of what constitutes good sex.

Brushing off the topic of sex as a taboo means you are living in a shadow of denial. Wake up! Everyone around you is having sex! All deep-rooted stigmatization does is lead to a complete breakdown of communication channels thus preventing many from seeking the help they need. This means a vicious cycle of teenage pregnancies, STDs, partner abuse and revenge porn.

Let's shatter the glass ceiling and talk about sex!