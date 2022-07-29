A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 rolled in, brewing in a lot more than just your average cup of coffee with Vijay Deverakonda's shy-guy charisma and Ananya Panday’s witty charm. The host sparked saucy conversations with his guests, dialling the raunch meter to maximum. Unnerving questions on threesomes, hickeys and public sex and scintillating back and forths, the episode was ...flavoursome, to say the least. 

While some rejoiced in chuckles and glee witnessing the upcoming 'reel-life partners' turn cherry red, others were outraged at KJo's audacity for talking about sex on a national platform. The internet branded Karan Johar a "creep" and "sex-obssessed."

India is the second most populous country in the world, with a population of 1.412 billion as of 2022. Clearly, we have a lot of sex. Why is it still considered a crime to be sex positive?

Minimising conversations around sex and entrapping it under the cage of vulgarity doesn't stop people from having sex. Instead, it promotes a lifestyle of unhealthy sex with abysmal awareness of orientation, protection, diseases and consent. The more you sideline intercourse from mainstream media, the more it pushes young minds towards pornography, thus propagating a distorted reality of what constitutes good sex. 

Brushing off the topic of sex as a taboo means you are living in a shadow of denial. Wake up! Everyone around you is having sex! All deep-rooted stigmatization does is lead to a complete breakdown of communication channels thus preventing many from seeking the help they need. This means a vicious cycle of teenage pregnancies, STDs, partner abuse and revenge porn. 

Let's shatter the glass ceiling and talk about sex!