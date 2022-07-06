As the seventh season of Koffee With Karan nears its first-ever OTT debut exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan Johar, in true Karan Johar fashion, appeared on NDTV and revealed some saucy details about his show.

He admitted to leaking the rapid-fire questions one time in his career to the first batch of the Student Of The Year cast, i.e, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhavan. Aw! Remember those days when they were newborn cuties. The kids are all grown up now.

KJo revealed that he was nervous about their debut and how they would be perceived by the mainstream masses so he slipped them some hints. After all, they were his babies. Never before had Karan Johar launched newcomers in the history of Bollywood. The stakes were off the charts. Can you blame him?

Watch the clip here:

#CelebWatch | "I have edited things that stars have said on Koffee with Karan": Karan Johar pic.twitter.com/xTdgdsoJFY — NDTV (@ndtv) July 6, 2022

...Umm, does that mean Alia Bhatt knew about the 'President of India' question? Yikes! Anyway, we've come a long way since. Alia has proved her worth and talent time and time again with her phenomenal movies. But this scene never fails to incite a chuckle or two!

He also got candid and spilled that he frequently edits out lines both by request or by his own command. At least he's honest?