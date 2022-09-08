Koffee with Karan season 7 continues to entertain us with some of the spiciest revelations of Bollywood. The Disney+ Hotstar show streamed the tenth episode featuring the trio Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

The episode had a lot of amazing, candid, and wild moments in it. Even though the trio kept up laughter with panache, I couldn't help but notice Katrina's presence in the episode. The energy and fun she added to the couch were hard to ignore.

Katrina is known for her wit and wicked replies. She creates an effect that is so warm and endearing. Among the many heartwarming things she talked about on the show, what struck a chord with me was how she created a fresh air of positivity at the show. Katrina Kaif, throughout the episode, she had an infectious calmness in her replies.

When Karan Johar asked her about the vibe at the show, Katrina balanced it out so well and said she will give a classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham vibe.

Giving an example of a cartoon Bambi, she said people shouldn't restrict themselves from speaking their heart out and being who they want to be! And honestly, it felt like the motivation we all needed.



While I totally adored the way she opened up about her relationship with Vicky and gave the most heartwarming reply to it:



It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.

Like me, Twitter is in full agreement with Katrina's positive vibes on the show and we are loving it already. Here's what they have to say:

idk who all feel but #KatrinaKaif brings so much positivity, class and freshness; that it’s always fun to listen her speak. Easily this was one of the breezy cool interesting episodes of #KoffeeWithKaran7 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) September 7, 2022

There's something about #KatrinaKaif that's heartwarming, every single time. She's got this effect! Watched the #KoffeeWithKaran7 episode and she wass amazing!#IshaanKhatter is a goofball and it's fun to watch him. #SiddhantChaturvedi toh vibe hai hi! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aHDa1uiTtv — Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) September 7, 2022

No cause Katrina was always very mature and good at interviews but post marriage she seems more confident fun and glowing.. love her #KoffeeWithKaran7 — srëe❦ (@zovberry) September 7, 2022

#katrinakaif "if you cant say something nice dont say nothing at all" there you said it! #KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/l3EMW3ng2T — myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) September 7, 2022

Honestly I don't remember following/liking Kat ever in past. But she has grown on me. I like her cool and easy going vibe. She looks genuinely happy in her life right now. Vicky and her seem like a good match!#KoffeeWithKaran7 — ☘️ (@nesaranodu) September 7, 2022

#KatrinaKaif is sucha breathe of fresh air, our little sunshine. and the fact that she has so much of love and adoration for #VickyKaushal makes my heart so full 🥺#VicKat #KoffeeWithKaran7 — Upasna Mohapatra (@MohapatraUpasna) September 7, 2022

#katrinakaif is full of positivity & freshness, No overdrama.♥️💯 Vickat love story is very cute 🙈 #KoffeeWithKaran7 — 🦋🌸 (@Tina5_20) September 8, 2022

I am watching the episode again just for Katrina!

Read more: Mere Saath Ghumte-Ghumte..." Siddhant Chaturvedi's Answer To Ishaan Khatter Being Single.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.