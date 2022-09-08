Koffee with Karan season 7 continues to entertain us with some of the spiciest revelations of Bollywood. The Disney+ Hotstar show streamed the tenth episode featuring the trio Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

The episode had a lot of amazing, candid, and wild moments in it. Even though the trio kept up laughter with panache, I couldn't help but notice Katrina's presence in the episode. The energy and fun she added to the couch were hard to ignore. 

Katrina is known for her wit and wicked replies. She creates an effect that is so warm and endearing. Among the many heartwarming things she talked about on the show, what struck a chord with me was how she created a fresh air of positivity at the show. Katrina Kaif, throughout the episode, she had an infectious calmness in her replies. 

Katrina Kaif

When Karan Johar asked her about the vibe at the show, Katrina balanced it out so well and said she will give a classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham vibe.

Katrina Kaif

Giving an example of a cartoon Bambi, she said people shouldn't restrict themselves from speaking their heart out and being who they want to be! And honestly, it felt like the motivation we all needed.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

While I totally adored the way she opened up about her relationship with Vicky and gave the most heartwarming reply to it:

It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.

Like me, Twitter is in full agreement with Katrina's positive vibes on the show and we are loving it already. Here's what they have to say:

I am watching the episode again just for Katrina!

