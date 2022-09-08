We were led to believe that you may run into your soul mate in the most unlikely of ways through Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, a pair who presumably just happened to interact with one another.

The B-Town couple eventually got married to each other after gushing about each other on an episode of Koffee with Karan. And Katrina and Vicky have always spoken about one other with a great deal of love and respect, from their very first encounter to the present, when they are a married couple.

Here are a few moments from when they spoke about one another that made us swoon.

1. When Vicky wouldn't stop raving about how Katrina is the perfect companion.

After making his first appearance following his marriage on Koffee with Karan, Kaushal confessed that Katrina Kaif was indeed the person he had been longing for.

2. When Katrina acknowledged their compatibility and how their relationship seemed predestined.

Vicky Katrina's relationship seems to be the prime case of how destiny can actualize a relationship. In fact, the actor also firmly holds this stance.

3. When Vicky stated that he doesn't really miss being single.

And with that response, Vicky, you won us over.

4. When Vicky eloquently defined what makes Katrina who she is.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky Kaushal listed the best traits that his spouse Kartina possesses. They exhibit such love.

Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person.

5. When Katrina praised Vicky's performance, she did so in the proper.

Katrina gushed about Vicky's performance in Sardar Udham after seeing the movie, expressing how much she admires him as an actor as well.

6. When Katrina recounted the cutest and most thoughtful thing Vicky did for her.

Katrina, by merely bringing up this incident, you've just made us feel incredibly single.

7. When Katrina explained what exactly led her to fall in love with Vicky.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Katrina shared some words of wisdom on what one should specifically seek in a relationship and a partner.

8. When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged in the cutest interaction.

Vicky openly suggested to Katrina what he was likely manifesting for at this point. Kaushal had playfully advised Katrina during the show that she should find Vicky Kaushal soon and get married. Katrina was blushing so hard she couldn't stop.

Are they the best couple in B'wood or what?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.