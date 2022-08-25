Koffee With Karan S7 dropped its eighth episode last night and it featured the most controversially popular fictional couple Kabir and Preeti AKA Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Of course, KJO pushed the actors to the brink and squeezed some juicy gossip from actors. He ransacked their career trajectories and discussed the films that grabbed public eyeballs.

Spotlights on Kiara. The actress first gained widespread popularity for her performance as Megha in the anthology Lust Stories, in which she co-starred in with Vicky Kaushal and was captained by none other than Karan Johar.

Remember the iconic open orgasm scene? That one scene was abundant with eroticism, embarrassment, entertainment, and everything else in between. And Kiara hit the spot with her role, quite literally.

Surprisingly, KJO dropped a piece of trivia that revealed who was first offered the character. Kriti Sanon was KJO's first choice to bring this bold and brazen character to life. Only after Kriti refused it, the opportunity knocked on Kiara's doors.

KJO also spilled the koffee on what made Kriti decline the role. The reason made all desis relate in unison.

But just as every grain has the name of its consumer inscribed on it, every role is destined for its actors. Kiara Advani caught KJO's eyes and the rest is history.

Looks like the role was meant for the talented 'K' actresses of Bollywood.

