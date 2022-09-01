Koffee With Karan's 9th episode, from season 7 just came out and as you can imagine there has been a lot of chatter around all the revelations made by Heropanti stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

And one of the things Shroff revealed is so relatable that it had us nodding in total agreement (for ourselves!).

In the beginning of the episode, Karan Johar asked the duo whether either of them were romantically interested in the other. To which Kriti Sanon replied and said that they hadn't even exchanged numbers with each other until a much later stage of working together.

Karan Johar in turn replied and asked Tiger Shroff whether he has game or not. Implying that the actor should've made a move and asked for Kriti Sanon's number sooner!

And then came an epic response from the War star's end, he said he has zero game. Which means he thinks he does not have any tact when it comes to his romantic interests. And we get it. We don't have game either!

Who even knows what the rules to dating are? Can playing Ludo with your crush be counted as having game? Because, that's doable.

Though, the former co-star did redeem Shroff and said that he may have game now. If that's the case, we all have hope too.

It's okay Tiger, we're all in the same boat, we love to love, want to be loved too, but have zero game. And TBH, we often find ourselves swiping through dating profiles and thinking about how "cool" ours really is as well.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.