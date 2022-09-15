If you happened to have watched the 11th episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, then we hope you caught a glimpse of Varun Dhawan talking about Arjun Kapoor like a total BFF. The actor was asked a series of rapid-fire questions where he kept giving out Arjun Kapoor’s name as the answers.

They were mostly jokes where he was pulling his friend’s leg, but towards the end of the conversation Dhawan did mention how much he loves Arjun Kapoor, and what he thinks of him as an actor.

Of course, Anil Kapoor was stunned at most of the answers that Varun Dhawan was giving because, at a certain point, it seemed as though the actor was simply saying his name for the sake of it!

So, from being a gossiper to being a flirt, apparently, Varun Dhawan thought his buddy fit the bill for each of the questions. TBH, this reminds me of how we’d randomly drop our friends’ names during class-time, when teachers would question us. You know? Just to be silly.

Then came the moment he told the world how much he loves Arjun Kapoor and appreciates him as an actor, which was cute AF!

We’re all low-key obsessed with our BFFs.

