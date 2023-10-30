After what was a very successful first episode of the new season of Koffee With Karan, the show has dropped a new trailer. It shows glimpses from the second episode which will release this Thursday. This time we are going to see the Deol brothers on the couch – which sounds quite interesting.

The trailer opened with the Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol entering the sets in full style. Of course, there are clearly going to be a lot of gripping conversations – because that’s what Koffee is about. From the looks of it, there is going to be a mention of box office collections and some inside tea.

This episode looks especially unique given that we haven’t closely witnessed a conversation with the two brothers – and what better platform than this. Through the trailer, Bobby and Sunny also talk about their recent successes in mainstream Bollywood. They then go on to discuss the ‘kissing scene’ in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Or as Lord Bobby put it, “Hum mazak karte rehte hain, ki papa kiss bhi kar lete hain aur sab log bolte hain, he’s so cute.”

Basically, it’s everything we like.

Watch the trailer here:

The episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar on November 2.