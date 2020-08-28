In a major goof-up, West Bengal's Ashutosh College declared Sunny Leone as top position holder in its undergraduate English Literature exam. 

The list, which is now going viral on social media, shows Sunny's name at the top, with full marks in all subjects. 

This news was shared so much, that it reached Sunny and she reacted to it saying, "See you all in college".

Post which, the college authorities admitted that this was a mistake and most likely a result of mischievous elements.

However, people are having a lot of fun with the whole situation and here are some of them reacting to the news. 

Ashutosh College, please get your act straight man.