In a major goof-up, West Bengal's Ashutosh College declared Sunny Leone as top position holder in its undergraduate English Literature exam.

The list, which is now going viral on social media, shows Sunny's name at the top, with full marks in all subjects.

This news was shared so much, that it reached Sunny and she reacted to it saying, "See you all in college".

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Post which, the college authorities admitted that this was a mistake and most likely a result of mischievous elements.

However, people are having a lot of fun with the whole situation and here are some of them reacting to the news.

I've seen it in Attendance List but this is on another level😂 https://t.co/VnJjFBAiM4 — Aniket (@MiddleStump_) August 28, 2020

Reminds me of engg days when folks wrote random celeb names at the end of the attendance sheet 🙈 the professor called them out as well during the roll call 😂 https://t.co/4FmaIKfbJS — Shri (@Shrinanigans) August 28, 2020

Anything seems possible in India 😂😂 https://t.co/kj2Bqkgy8F — chin munsong (@seeheyen) August 27, 2020

Ashutosh College, please get your act straight man.