2020 may have been a crappy year over all, but for K-drama lovers - it was quite an eventful one. This year, the industry gave us some brilliant shows, especially love stories, that had us wrapped around their fingers.

Here are our favourite K-drama couples of 2020:

1. Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin - Crash Landing On You

Apart from being one of the best K-dramas of 2020, it also gave us one of the cutest couples ever. Captain Hyun Bin's hard exterior and soft adorable side, paired with sassy and sensitive Son Ye Jin made us fall in love.

2. Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun - The King: Eternal Monarch

These star-crossed lovers from parallel universes came together in this fantasy drama, and instantly had us gushing over their chemistry. Obviously, people are shipping the pairing in real life, but we just hope we get to see them together in season 2.

3. Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji - It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Not only was this drama an aesthetic treat, the undeniable chemistry of the two leads had us hooked right from the first episode. From fighting childhood trauma to learning to fall in love, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji did it perfectly on-screen.

4. Kim Min Jae & Park Eun Bin - Do You Like Brahms?

A simple and sweet love story about two people who love music, and their best friends. Their unrequited love helps them form a bond that everyone can relate to. Also, it's always a delight watch Kim Min Jae fall in love on-screen.

5. Lee Dong Wook & Jo Bo Ah - Tale Of The Nine-Tailed

The most recent drama on this list, this pairing came as a surprise to many. But the balance between fantasy and romance was held quite well and we got to watch Lee Dong Wook play a mythical male gumiho and Jo Bo Ah a producer who was rescued by Lee when she was a child.

6. Jung Hae In & Chae Soo Bin - A Piece Of Your Mind

An AI programmer, played by K-drama's most sought-after softboi, Jung Hae In, falls in love with a girl after the loss of a mutual friend. This love story was easy, smooth and had very little angst compared to most K-dramas, something we appreciated.

7. Seo Kang Joon & Park Min Young - When The Weather Is Fine

Set in a small quaint town, this beautiful show feels almost therapeutic to watch. Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young look sweet together, despite being complete opposites. While she is a cellist visiting her hometown, he owns a small bookstore that his life revolves around.

8. Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk - Start-Up

There was angst, a truck-load of cute moments and a second lead we loved. This show about two techies trying to make it big perfectly captured the confusion of young love.

9. Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam - Record Of Youth

This young love story about a model-turned actor and a budding make-up artist had characters that were relatable, making the show a great watch. Even though the ending wasn't exactly happy (oops, spoiler), we still loved the leads.

10. Lee Joon Gi & Moon Chae Won - Flower Of Evil

A detective discovers that her husband for over a decade has been lying about his identity. A story this complicated would have been impossible to execute without leads who had undeniable chemistry.

*Saranghae*