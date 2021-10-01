Highlighting the difficulties faced by present-day IIT-JEE aspirants in their everyday lives, this show instantly made a home in everyone’s heart. Apart from having a brilliant storyline, this comedy-drama had a number of talented actors.

Wondering how old are these actors from the show? Here’s their real age!

1. Jitendra Kumar – 31 Years

Known for his role as Aman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, he is one of the most loved characters across the digital platforms. When he was studying at IIT Kharagpur, he was noticed by one of the TVF’s writers. He was then offered to join the channel, which started his acting career.

2. Mayur More – 26 Years

Known for his character Vaibhav Pandey in this show, he made his acting debut with the movie Fattack back in 2014. Next year, he appeared in the movie Umrika and was also a part of the Crime Patrol show.

3. Ranjan Raj – 27 Years

Acing the character of Balmukund Meena, he made a home in the audience’s heart with his heart-warming performance in the show. Just like in the show, he prepared for the IIT Entrance Examination in reality as well.

4. Alam Khan – 22 Years

He garnered popularity with his character of Uday Gupta in this show. He kickstarted his career in 2010 with the dance reality show Chak Dhoom Dhoom. He also secured the second position in Chhote Miyan in 2012. He is also known for his roles in Chaman Bahaar, Laakhon Mein Ek and Class of 2020.

5. Ahsaas Channa – 22 Years

One of the most popular child actors of the tinsel town, who appeared in a number of movies like Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Phoonk, she absolutely aced the character of Shivangi Ranawat in this show.

6. Revathi Pillai – 19 Years

Although she didn’t want to become an actress, she acted brilliantly as Vartika Ratawal in the show. She is well-known for her role in the popular web series Yeh Meri Family.

7. Urvi Singh – 19 Years

Playing the role of Meenal Parekh in the show, she has appeared in a number of television advertisements and shows like Butterflies and Hamari Bahu Silk.

Who is your favourite actor from the show?