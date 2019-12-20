Kota Factory which follows a group of students who are IIT aspirants and their struggle in Kota has topped TVF'swhich follows a group of students who are IIT aspirants and their struggle in Kota has topped IMDb's list to become the top Indian web series. It was also the first black and white Indian web series to be released.

In the first-ever top 10 Indian television and web series year-end list decided by IMDb customer ratings, Kota Factory beat others like Sacred Games and Made In Heaven.

Entertainment fans in India are embracing streaming content more than ever, and for the first time, IMDb is thrilled to announce a year-end list celebrating the top customer-rated Indian television and web series.

- Col Needham, IMDb founder and Chief Executive Officer

Netflix's Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was second in the list released by IMDb on Thursday. It was followed by Amazon's The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Humorously Yours, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven, Flames, Inside Edge and Bard of Blood.