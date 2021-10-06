Apart from the storyline, it's the cast of shows and movies that keep us hooked and leave us wanting to see more of their work.

If the cast of Kota Factory impressed you, here's a list of other shows ans movies where you can see them.

1. Mayur More AKA Vaibhav Pandey

You can see in him Hindi movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khajoor Pe Atke and Umrika.

He was cast in another Marathi movie Gachchi.

He appeared in the show Crime Patrol as well.

2. Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya

Some of his most notable web series have been Panchayat, TVF Pitchers and The Bachelors: season 2.

He has also impressed us with his performances in Bollywood movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Chaman Bahaar and Gone Kesh.

3. Ranjan Raj AKA Balmukund Meena

Remember the weighlifting scene in Chhichhore? That's him.

Other movies where you can see him are Shuruaat Ka Interval (2014), Rustom (2016), Chhichhore (2019), Bala (2019), InMature (2019) and Helmet (2021).

4. Alam Khan AKA Uday Gupta

He was recently seen in Prime Video's web series Laakhon Mein Ek, films Chaman Bahaar and Freaky Ali.

He has also done TV serials like Confessions Of An Indian Teenager, Hamari Devrani, Chhoti Bahu and Mahabharata.

5. Revathi Pillai AKA Vartika Ratawal

She was seen web series like Special Ops,TVF's Yeh Meri Family, and The Interns.

6. Ahsaas Channa AKA Shivangi Ranawat

Remember the kid in My Friend Ganesha and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna? That's her.

Recently, she has been on several TV shows and web series such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, MTV Fanaah, Oye Jassie, Best of Luck Nikki, Engineering Girls, Girls Hostel 2.0, Hostel Daze and The Interns.

7. Urvi Singh AKA Meenal Parekh

She has appeared in TV shows such as Butterflies and The Great Indian Wedding. Then there's this Zee5 serial Humari Bahu Silk in which she plays the character of Rimjhim.

She also played the lead role in Karan Randhawa's music video Goli.

8. Rajesh Kumar AKA Gagan Rastogi

We know him from TV serials like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Other TV serials done by him include Shararat, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Kkusum, CID, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand.

We have also seen him in films like Neeli Chatri Waale and Student of the Year 2 (Rohan's uncle).

9. Harish Peddinti AKA Bablu

He has acted in several TV shows like Hostel Daze, F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Awkward Conversations with Girlfriend, Baap Baap Hota Hai, Girls Hostel and Humourously Yours.

10. Vaibhav Thakkar AKA Sushrut Patel

He has done animation films like Mahayoddha Rama and Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka. There's a cartoon show Super V loosely based on Virat Kohli, Vaibhav has given his voice for the character of Virat Kohli.

Where are you starting from?