It appears Jeetu Bhaiya's advice resonates with the critics as well, because people seem to absolutely be loving the newest season of Kota Factory.

Kota Factory currently holds a staggering 9.2 rating on IMDB, beating other popular shows such as Sacred Games, which has an 8.6.

It also beat the critically acclaimed Delhi Crime, which holds an 8.5 rating.

This basically makes it the highest rated Hindi original show from Netflix, according to IMDB.

The accolades don't stop for this show, huh?