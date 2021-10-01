Kota Factory's Jeetu bhaiya is easily one of the most loved fictional teachers. He is the perfect mix of an inspiring teacher and a relatable mentor, who actually looks out for his students.

And while Jitendra Kumar's performance is on-point and has gone a long way in making Jeetu bhaiya a crowd favourite, netizens also believe that his act is inspired by Kota's Motion Classes' Physics teacher, N.V Sir.

Yes, according to this Quora thread, Jeetu bhaiya's character is very similar to Nitin Vijay Sir, the managing director of Motion Classes - one of the premium coaching institutes in Kota.

Much like Jeetu bhaiya, N.V Sir also teaches physics, is an IIT alumnus, and started Motion Coaching with only 4 employees. Oh, and he also keeps his interactions with students fun and casual, to make the subject more interesting.

In fact, Quorans even listed down dialogues that Jeetu bhaiya uses, which have been also been used by N.V Sir.

People have actually been citing similarities between the two ever since the show first came out:

Actually jeetu bhaiya is not real but jeetu bhaiya ki kuch adatein NV sir name ke teacher se adopt ki gayi hai.

Meena and Meenal both are real.

Meenal is All India girls topper👌🏻 — 𝙵𝙺 (@FKforSRK) May 14, 2019

Jeetu bhaiya is inspired by NV sir. Motion coaching. All his dialogues were used in this mvoie. — Rajat jain (@rajat409) June 19, 2019

So jeetu bhaiya respects aggarwal sir same way as NV sir respects bansal sir. Cool cool — Benz-ene//CSK (@tumhibtado) September 28, 2021

Jeetu bhaiya is NV sir for motion and Maheshwari classes is Bansal classes. — Shubh (@ShubhKansall) September 24, 2021

And, Jeetu bhaiya even admitted that he took inspiration from N.V. Sir while preparing for the role.

NV sir ke clips humne dekhne chalu ke, toh sabka decision tha, ki inke kuch kuch nuances uthane hain... haan ya na bolne wala, jokes bahut saare liye hain maine unse. So bahut saari cheezein script mein thi, bahut saari humne (unki) video dekh ke add kari.

While it's true that Jeetu bhaiya is not inspired by just one person, what no one can deny is that we all need a teacher like him in our lives.