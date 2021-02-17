About a week ago, singer Tony Kakkar released the video of his latest song, Booty Shake.

Since then, the song has been in news, but not exactly for its stellar musical stylings.

But rather for how eerily similar the song's video looks to the video of another popular track, Kpop band BlackPink's song Ice Cream, feat. Selena Gomez.

Netizens couldn't help but notice that the two videos were similar to the point of being copies. Especially with respect to the set design and clothes of back-up dancers.

And of course, the K-pop army did not take kindly to it.

New song of Tony Kakkar 'Booty Shake' is copied from Blackpink's 'Ice Cream'.

The whole freaking set is copied from Ice Cream.

Well can't he make a proper song which is not copied from k-pop?#blink #bootyshakeisashitsong — Momo (@Black_devil0421) February 11, 2021

I don't feel like wasting time to even dislike this shitty "Booty shake" mv.

This guy literally copied Blackpink's "Ice Cream" and obviously he fkd up.

It's the 2nd time he did something like this and he is getting a whole lotta hatred.

LMAO XD#BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/QaZNxP0Mxl — Ishan Kashyap (@IshanKashyap_) February 13, 2021

@TonyKakkar trying to bring kpop style content which is good but copying same set design dance style not fair. Show your real talent bro don't steal anyone content Or anything that is already exist. #bootyshake #icecream #BLACKPINK #kpop — Pratiksha (@Pratiks86142664) February 11, 2021

His new song booty shake set copied from bps icecream — BhartiyaJoon☀️⁷ was Baba Ramdev😀 (@LifeGoesOn4evr) February 11, 2021

World will be a better place when tony kakkar will stop copying kpop and will stop using kpop for clout. pic.twitter.com/PPeNwmHCAP — Hwabliss✨ (@Blinkteez_) February 11, 2021

Funny how some artists "make" songs like others *cough*K-pop*cough* and release it. Like, sabko pata hai ki aap ne jo hai cOpY kiya hai.



But the sad thing is, we don't get original songs anymore...#bootyshake #TonyKakkar #BLACKPINK #YoYoHoneySingh #Traag — Relatable, Am I? (@Relatable_am_I) February 12, 2021

Kakkar later responded to the allegations on social media. Though the IGTV video he's referring to is no longer available on his Instagram account.

I have spoken about the #Blackpink and #BootyShake video issue.



It’s available on my IGTV 🙏 Hope it’s all sorted now 🙌🏼 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) February 14, 2021

However, this is certainly not the first time that Indian artists have been accused of copying from K-pop.

Singer Raftaar was accused of copying the sets from the music video of Kpop band BTS' song, Do You.

Thank you @poushaliguha99 for making me notice this!! — chanchal⁷ (@confusedarmy_) September 13, 2018

@BangtanINDIA @royal_kpoper @outro_kimchi do you know about this? — tia appie (@tia_appie) September 13, 2018

In fact, another of Kakkar's song videos, Shona Shona, was also accused of being a rip-off of B1A4’s Like A Movie and IZ*ONE’s Beware. Later, due credits for the set design were added to the video description on YouTube.

copy karne ki bhi hadd hoti hai.. Tony kakkar copied every single thing from izone mv https://t.co/aUjazDOeNt — Akshay Gupta (U can call me akki) (@Akshay9000Gupta) November 26, 2020

Do you think this is a coincidence or copy? Let us know in the comments section below.