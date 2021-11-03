After dating for two years, actor Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyers are now engaged and we can't keep calm!

Stewart first shot to fame with the Twilight series and since then has starred in multiple projects like Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie's Angels (2019), etc. And she is now is all set to appear as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Dylan Meyers is a screenwriter who has worked on movies like Charlie's Angels, Moxie, etc. She also has a few acting roles to her credit, in movies like The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn't Wrestling, etc.

The two began dating two years ago, and Stewart revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Meyers proposed to her, exactly the way she wanted.

We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.

Rumors of Stewart and Meyers dating first surfaced in August 2019, a month after Stewart broke up with model Stella Maxwell. And looks like Stewart was sure of marrying Meyers from the start.

In November 2019, three months after they apparently started dating and just a mother after going official on Instagram, Stewart appeared on The Howard Stern Show and talked about how she couldn't want to propose to Meyers.

I think good things happen fast... When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about any thing, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone.

Though the two have known each other for six years, they started dating only two years ago. Stewart even admitted that it was unbelievable how they both had been living in L.A. for so long, but their lives never 'converged' before.

And while rumors of their "secret marriage" have been floating around since July, it's only now that there has been an official confirmation about their engagement. From the looks of it, it definitely appears to be a match made in heaven!