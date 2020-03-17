Actor Kristofer Hivju, famous for playing Tormund on Game of Thrones, has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hivju took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same and has revealed that he would be self-quarantining himself along with his family.

Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold.

The actor also wrote a lovey message asking people to be careful and take care of each other.

There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful, wash your hands, keep 1,5 metres distance from others, go in quarantine. Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy.

You can see the post here:

So, stay safe. Viruses don't care if you are a celebrity or not. Keep at the social distancing, get checked if you see any symptoms.