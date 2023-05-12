Actress Kriti Sanon is the personification of sweetness, beauty, and grace. Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti (2014), has established herself as a standalone actor in her decade-long career in the industry. Her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi are proof of it. The actress also keeps winning the hearts of her fans on social media. Remember the time when she surprised everyone while traveling in economy class? Now, we have found another reason to admire Kriti Sanon for how her aura speaks volumes of simplicity.

So, Kriti recently attended a trailer launch of her upcoming film, Adipurush in Mumbai. A video of the Mimi actress sitting on the floor during its screening is going viral on social media.

The clip posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Kriti Sanon looking for a seat in a jam-packed theatre. The actress tries to adjust herself on a seat, however, slides on the floor presumably not to create a disturbance in the hall.

Kriti can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile while sitting on the floor as she adjusts her saree during the screening.

Soon, men sitting on the adjacent seats quickly try to offer theirs to the actress.

“Most down to earth actress, beautiful Kriti Sanon at the screening of her upcoming movie , prefers sits on the ground as no space was a available but yes not to disturb anyone, how lovely and sweet (sic)!” the post reads.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this video:

While some netizens gave a shout-out to the actress, others trolled her and called it ‘publicity gimmick’.

beside her being a sweetheart, I love how the men around her quickly got up when they saw her sitting around their feet and urged her to sit at their place.🥺❤#KritiSanon #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/LU74hfTa3o — ms sanon's b. (@lomlsanon) May 12, 2023

Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Janaki in Om Raut’s directorial venture, Adipurush. The film also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the screens on June 16 this year.

Coming back to the clip, what do you think of it? We think it’s totally cool, what about you?