Working out is hard enough. But leg days, those are the absolute WORST. And the one person who seems to agree with this is Kriti Sanon.

Unlike other actors, who look all fancy and fit at gyms, like working out is second nature, Kriti is found making excuses and asking for breaks while whining about how hard it is. The actor posted a video of her workout with celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala and we can all feel her pain.

You can almost feel the burn.

Begging your trainer for water breaks? Check.

Envision the body you want as you work out.

Kriti Sanon's workout videos are now our favourite.

Watch the full video here:

You can hate it all you want but you still know you need that workout.





All images are screenshots from the video on Instagram.