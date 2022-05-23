While Modern Love: Mumbai is being appreciated by fans, actress Kubbra Sait's tweet about 'finding love in Thane' has not been taken kindly by fans, and the Sacred Games actress has been ratioed for being classist. 

TBH, you can find love in Thane for those who are unclear. People live there. Like, real human beings. It's not a swamp-like place like SoBo people will tell you. Anyhow, Sait is finding that out the hard way. 

Why don't rich privileged people think before they tweet? Oh wait, yeah, never mind. My bad. 