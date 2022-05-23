While Modern Love: Mumbai is being appreciated by fans, actress Kubbra Sait's tweet about 'finding love in Thane' has not been taken kindly by fans, and the Sacred Games actress has been ratioed for being classist.
Who knew love could happen in Thane?— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 21, 2022
The truth is love happens when you’re seen & accepted for who you are.
The vulnerability of @MasabaG & the solidity of @ritwikbhowmikk gave me hope for a chance of love in this madness called Mumbai.#ModernLoveMumbai pic.twitter.com/gWe8CBZMz8
TBH, you can find love in Thane for those who are unclear. People live there. Like, real human beings. It's not a swamp-like place like SoBo people will tell you. Anyhow, Sait is finding that out the hard way.
I’m still laughing at “who knew love could happen in Thane”🤣🤣--The urban super-rich bubble is so thick, encompassing and culturally narrow that to their bourgeois senses even the suburban middle-class seem alien, God knows what they think about the working classes and the poor? https://t.co/pM46vbiiu5— Bumming out Bummer Account (@modeofrants) May 23, 2022
We Thanekars are asexual according to Kubra Sait. https://t.co/ybyZGEWWo2— Neel Kamat (@Neeeeeeellll) May 22, 2022
person discovers the fact that people live outside south mumbai https://t.co/ZjMwz4jQhx— rish (@notrishii) May 22, 2022
Who knew a world exists outside SoBo, Bandra, Juhu, Versova? Who knew that this world would be inhabited by human beings?— Aditya Savnal (@AdityaSavnal) May 22, 2022
Who knew people wd be unaware that Thane is an actual city & not a fictional faraway land like Arakis of #Dune
Kudos to whoever came up with this copy! https://t.co/tpNoi6d0bc
For Bollywood, most of their worldview begins & ends in South Bombay. No wonder only the elites relate with most of their scripts & characters now!— Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) May 22, 2022
That's why they make caricaturish portrayal of South Indian & Hindi heartland characters, whenever they attempt it. https://t.co/rYzrU7Ytpt
Bit rich for someone from Bangalore to shit on Thane ngl https://t.co/KABBLaxvce— Cindesh (@kunalambardekar) May 22, 2022
Did not know there is an unequal geographically distributed component to love hmm https://t.co/6bkcW0LG1m— Peri (@Periperinachos) May 22, 2022
Bumble and Tinder staff when they see user data from outside of sobo south delhi https://t.co/9QgsQzB4FS— The Last Cookie (@Rrrrohini) May 22, 2022
Girl it's just thane....what does this statement even mean https://t.co/YkYtAZGf53— haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) May 21, 2022
Why don't rich privileged people think before they tweet? Oh wait, yeah, never mind. My bad.