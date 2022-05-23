While Modern Love: Mumbai is being appreciated by fans, actress Kubbra Sait's tweet about 'finding love in Thane' has not been taken kindly by fans, and the Sacred Games actress has been ratioed for being classist.

Who knew love could happen in Thane?

The truth is love happens when you’re seen & accepted for who you are.

The vulnerability of @MasabaG & the solidity of @ritwikbhowmikk gave me hope for a chance of love in this madness called Mumbai.#ModernLoveMumbai pic.twitter.com/gWe8CBZMz8 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 21, 2022

TBH, you can find love in Thane for those who are unclear. People live there. Like, real human beings. It's not a swamp-like place like SoBo people will tell you. Anyhow, Sait is finding that out the hard way.

SoBo ke aage bhi duniya hai. Aankhen toh kolo mam — eenoyahs (@doomscroller_s) May 21, 2022

I’m still laughing at “who knew love could happen in Thane”🤣🤣--The urban super-rich bubble is so thick, encompassing and culturally narrow that to their bourgeois senses even the suburban middle-class seem alien, God knows what they think about the working classes and the poor? https://t.co/pM46vbiiu5 — Bumming out Bummer Account (@modeofrants) May 23, 2022

We Thanekars are asexual according to Kubra Sait. https://t.co/ybyZGEWWo2 — Neel Kamat (@Neeeeeeellll) May 22, 2022

person discovers the fact that people live outside south mumbai https://t.co/ZjMwz4jQhx — rish (@notrishii) May 22, 2022

Who knew a world exists outside SoBo, Bandra, Juhu, Versova? Who knew that this world would be inhabited by human beings?

Who knew people wd be unaware that Thane is an actual city & not a fictional faraway land like Arakis of #Dune



Kudos to whoever came up with this copy! https://t.co/tpNoi6d0bc — Aditya Savnal (@AdityaSavnal) May 22, 2022

Is this why I'm single? Because I stay in Thane district? https://t.co/lOC5FLubSD — Pun Parag (@Enola_guy12) May 22, 2022

For Bollywood, most of their worldview begins & ends in South Bombay. No wonder only the elites relate with most of their scripts & characters now!



That's why they make caricaturish portrayal of South Indian & Hindi heartland characters, whenever they attempt it. https://t.co/rYzrU7Ytpt — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) May 22, 2022

Bit rich for someone from Bangalore to shit on Thane ngl https://t.co/KABBLaxvce — Cindesh (@kunalambardekar) May 22, 2022

Did not know there is an unequal geographically distributed component to love hmm https://t.co/6bkcW0LG1m — Peri (@Periperinachos) May 22, 2022

Bumble and Tinder staff when they see user data from outside of sobo south delhi https://t.co/9QgsQzB4FS — The Last Cookie (@Rrrrohini) May 22, 2022

Girl it's just thane....what does this statement even mean https://t.co/YkYtAZGf53 — haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) May 21, 2022

Why don't rich privileged people think before they tweet? Oh wait, yeah, never mind. My bad.