The only thing sweeter than Cadbury's chocolates has been its ads over the years. From adorable dates to sibling love and rivalry, Cadbury has captured all that and more through its ads.

But in their latest ad, they have struck a six, for sure! Because they recreated one of their most famous and loved ads from the 90s, in the best way possible.

So, remember the Cadbury ad where a girl excitedly rushes to the cricket field, after the batsman strikes a 6?

Cadbury, with Ogilvy, recreated the ad but this time around, it's a female cricketer hitting a six and a male spectator rushing to the ground in joy. And Cadbury's iconic slogan, Kuch Swaad Hai Zindagi Mein, plays in the background.

Undoubtedly warm and adorable, the ad also shows that you can enjoy a sport, irrespective of the gender of the sportsperson. More importantly, it also celebrates the success and achievements of women's cricket by normalizing a women's cricket match.

Soon the ad went viral, with people appreciating the thought behind it:

what an ad sirjee .... @DairyMilkIn just stole my heart allover again #Goodluckgirls https://t.co/pRq5uJcoqh — ruchitahanda راہندھینڈا (@ruchitahanda) September 17, 2021

This is how you hit one right from the middle, out of the park. Well done!! https://t.co/OKbR7WNms1 — Gautam Sheth (@gautamksheth) September 17, 2021

#Lovethis What a throwback to a classic! @DairyMilkIn

has truly hit it out of the park with this one!https://t.co/ThrLiYiQP5 — Rosie Rozie (@Rosiee_Roziee) September 17, 2021

Much needed twist...nicely done @DairyMilkIn ....honestly this brings so many memories of childhood..kudos 👏👏👏

Leading the way for our daughters! https://t.co/Tikv5ehpLM — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) September 17, 2021

People should just stop with other remakes because Cadbury's won this one for sure!