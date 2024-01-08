Some Koffee With Karan episodes become important and special, even before the episode is actually out. Next up, we are getting Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor as guests – so you know what I’m talking about. With the trailer, there’s a lot to look forward to.

From the looks of it, the two very talented actors will talk about their work and journeys. Of course, there are also glimpses to some hot tea, like the two revealing their crushes from the time. Other than that, we are about to see moments that we haven’t witnessed before – like Neetu Kapoor mimicking Zeenat Aman.

We also see a tease of Zeenat Aman spilling beans, so there’s clearly a lot happening. The episode is going to mean a lot of fun, and we are already impressed. It it especially nice that we are now getting older actors who are now doing some great work, on the show.

Watch the trailer here:

The episode streams on January 11.