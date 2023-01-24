While some fashion trends become iconic and cult favourites, a bunch of other bizarre trends leave us all confused and appalled. And, now a ‘ hatke’ couture is going viral for all weird reasons.

Kylie Jenner, known for her chic style, confused netizens by sporting a ‘lion’s head’, as an accessory, on her full-length strapless gown, during a fashion show.

The unreal male lion’s head, with a full mane, was sewn to her black-hued velvet dress. She also donned a croc-skin bag and gold earrings with a sleek hairdo.

While she looked quite excited about her look, the internet couldn’t help but point out her ‘insensitive’ fashion choice. Later, netizens started slamming the businesswoman. Here are some comments:

A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting! 💔



Video by Vogue pic.twitter.com/q0gCWnbvYN — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) January 23, 2023

They really think it is cool to simulate the head of a dead danimal that is hunted for centuries on a dress? Can't believe that this is considered fashion! — Badgal (@lelyaac) January 23, 2023

I literally can’t with that big a** lion head and also it’s creepy af and screams animal cruelty — Lisa May (@LisaMayOfficial) January 23, 2023

oh my god this is so ugly — hells bells 🍒 (@sputnikvalntine) January 23, 2023

A lot of people apparently need to hear this but sticking a dead animals head (obv not a real one in this case but it simulates it) is not chic, camp or visually appealing in any way and actually really, really awful esp given the current environmental crisis everyone ignoring. — 🏳️‍🌈One (@angstynugget) January 23, 2023

This could fit as a black mirror episode — ᏒᏋᏂᏗᎷ (@Rehamm_98) January 23, 2023