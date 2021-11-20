If You Can't Score More Than 5 In This 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Quiz, You're Not A Desi Kid

For the 8 years that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired, it had the attention of every Indian household - and you know it's not an exaggeration. From Mihir's reincarnation to the multiple age leaps, the show was iconic for a lot of reasons.
And if you're a true fan of the show, then this quiz should be a piece of cake get you:
1. Pick the right lyrics for the title track:
via Stars Unfolded
2. Name this character.
3. Who, among the following, did not play the role of Mihir Virani?
4. Everyone remembers that Mihir reappears right when Tulsi is about to get remarried. But who was Tulsi intending to marry?
via Medium
5. I'm sure you remember that Baa had three daughters-in-law. Can you name them all?
6. Who, among the following, were never a couple in the show?
via IMDb
7. Who does Tulsi kill?
8. What is the name of Tulsi's adopted daughter?
9. And last, but not the least, how does the Virani family know Tulsi?
via IMDb
Are you ready for the results?
Result