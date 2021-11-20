If You Can't Score More Than 5 In This 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Quiz, You're Not A Desi Kid

For the 8 years that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired, it had the attention of every Indian household - and you know it's not an exaggeration. From Mihir's reincarnation to the multiple age leaps, the show was iconic for a lot of reasons.

And if you're a true fan of the show, then this quiz should be a piece of cake get you:

1. Pick the right lyrics for the title track: via Stars Unfolded Rishton ke bhi dhoop badalte hain, naye naye saaye mein dhalte hain. Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye naye saanche mein dhalte hain. Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye khiladi khel yeh khelte hain. Kyunki saas bhi kabh bahu thi se pehle bas tune hai!

2. Name this character. via Hotstar Gautam Gaurav Gagan Dev

3. Who, among the following, did not play the role of Mihir Virani? Amar Upadhyay Inder Kumar Ronit Roy Kiran Karmarkar

4. Everyone remembers that Mihir reappears right when Tulsi is about to get remarried. But who was Tulsi intending to marry? via Medium Mr. Bajaj Umm.... Anupam Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga?

5. I'm sure you remember that Baa had three daughters-in-law. Can you name them all? via Hotstar Tulsi, Mandira and Payal Savita, Daksha, and Gayatri Nandini, Ganga, and Shobha Wasn't Tulsi the only daughter-in-law?

6. Who, among the following, were never a couple in the show? via IMDb Karan and Nandini Sahil and Ganga Mandira and Anupam Yaar yeh kaun characters hain?

7. Who does Tulsi kill? via Hotstar Everyone's bad qualities Mihir Ansh Gautam

8. What is the name of Tulsi's adopted daughter? via Hotstar Saraswati Tulsi Radha Krishna Tulsi I had given up on the show by the time this happened.