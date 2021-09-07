While this spine-chilling show is already trending because of several jaw-dropping twists and turns in the episodes, there’s now another reason why the mastermind behind the heists is garnering attention all over social media.

Well, netizens have found the Professor’s doppelganger. That too in Pakistan!

The photograph, which has gone viral on the internet, has a man that looks quite similar to the Professor. From his beard to pilot-shaped glasses, the man shares an uncanny resemblance to the Professor.

We all know where planning took place pic.twitter.com/wnJhqrPmtO — Broisokay (@sunamreeki) September 4, 2021

And, desi people (obviously) couldn’t keep calm. They showcased their feelings in the comments.

Bhai, professor season 4 Aur season 5 kay beech mein faarigh thaa toe socha kiryanay ki dukaan daal leta hoon 😉 — عام آدمی (@mangopersn) September 4, 2021

Alicia sierra on her way to buy diapers! — shreya (@thebrokenlenss) September 4, 2021

Professor karachi main tha 1 saal sey 😭 — Broisokay (@sunamreeki) September 4, 2021

Professor made in Pakistan 😭 — Swaira Malik Awan | Free Palestine🇵🇸 (@swaira_malik) September 4, 2021

Professor made in Pakistan 😭 — Swaira Malik Awan | Free Palestine🇵🇸 (@swaira_malik) September 4, 2021

La casa da Karyana😂 — junaid (@junaidyounaspk) September 7, 2021

Vasooli after hisab kitab — Intrinsic (@AtheistRahu) September 4, 2021

Now we know what Professor (really) meant when he said:

Desi bella ciao!