While this spine-chilling show is already trending because of several jaw-dropping twists and turns in the episodes, there’s now another reason why the mastermind behind the heists is garnering attention all over social media.

Well, netizens have found the Professor’s doppelganger. That too in Pakistan!

Source: Netflix

The photograph, which has gone viral on the internet, has a man that looks quite similar to the Professor. From his beard to pilot-shaped glasses, the man shares an uncanny resemblance to the Professor.

And, desi people (obviously) couldn’t keep calm. They showcased their feelings in the comments.

Now we know what Professor (really) meant when he said:

Source: Twitter

Desi bella ciao!