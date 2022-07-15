Yesterday, the Internet went into a frenzy with the news of BCCI Ex-Vice president, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen officially dating each other when the former posted some pictures with his 'better half' along with a tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Since then netizens have been going crazy and they started digging Lalit Modi's Twitter. Well, history is proof of how nothing ever becomes veiled or forgotten online. And this 2013 conversation between Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen went viral.

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

And you thought double texting your crush was below your standards. Ugh. You guys really need some lessons from him. Why does this generation lack dedication!

Twitter, now more than ever, believes in the power of manifestation. Here are the best reactions.

my brother didn't give up 🙏 https://t.co/AJnLcNOyCz — aminjaz (@am1njaz) July 14, 2022

If only I were this dedicated https://t.co/omjvy2E0FV — Yayati (@Ambastha07) July 14, 2022

This is your sign to keep trying guys. https://t.co/kqGSPEEBQL — Shenoy (@Sh_Shenoy) July 14, 2022

Most epic how it started vs how it’s going 🤣🤣 https://t.co/jMYIzXLOov — Vasanth 💫 (@gully_point) July 14, 2022

there is a hope https://t.co/V2HHrN4Qwi — Aditya Maheshwari (@bolnedobhai) July 15, 2022

Time to manifest things I guess https://t.co/VBGg81hA1w — Patrick Bateman 🪚🔨 (@DaddyTitan69) July 14, 2022

It took him 9 years 😳. Never lose hope guys 🥳 https://t.co/XJfO9iSsPQ — Aprajita✨ (@9Aprajita) July 14, 2022

This is a proof that simps are leading the world https://t.co/tgsd4jIHPo — Shambhavi (@scambhavi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi: Keeping the dating hopes alive https://t.co/vghAFLyv2A — Harveen Ahluwalia (@Harveen_A) July 14, 2022

Year 2022 is all about manifestation https://t.co/PNScfsOehN — Ashna Joshi (@ashna_joshi) July 15, 2022

The actual match he fixed in 2013 ☠️ https://t.co/TUJbS4qy1y — Depressed CSK fan (@ashutosh0716) July 14, 2022

Never give up, guys.