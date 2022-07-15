Yesterday, the Internet went into a frenzy with the news of BCCI Ex-Vice president, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen officially dating each other when the former posted some pictures with his 'better half' along with a tweet. 

Since then netizens have been going crazy and they started digging Lalit Modi's Twitter. Well, history is proof of how nothing ever becomes veiled or forgotten online. And this 2013 conversation between Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen went viral.

And you thought double texting your crush was below your standards. Ugh. You guys really need some lessons from him. Why does this generation lack dedication!

Twitter, now more than ever, believes in the power of manifestation. Here are the best reactions. 

Never give up, guys.